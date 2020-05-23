Bushiri is ungrateful – ECG pastors claim

…Major 1 hits back

Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church pastors have accused Prophet Shepherd Bushiri of being ungrateful. The pastors allege that the money laundering suspect who is also the ECG founder has taken all tithe collected from all the ECG branches, leaving resident pastors to survive on seeds.

The pastors who made the accusations have now been fired by Prophet Bushiri for biting too much than they could swallow.

South Africa’s The Daily Sun reported that the issue started after the pastors created a WhatsApp Group aimed at asking Bushiri for money.

The pastors wanted assistance as they have been struggling since they are not receiving salaries because they are not holding church services due to the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the pastors informed Bushiri about the group and the prophet accused the pastors of using the group to question whether he is a true prophet or not.

“Some said he wasn’t because he couldn’t see what happens in secret. Bushiri said they attacked the ministry and him personally, causing tension and problems,” The Daily Sun Reported.

On May 6, Prophet Bushiri fired the pastors during a video conference and two days later the church sent them dismissal letters.

The ECG also told the pastors that they will not be given money to travel back home to Malawi and that they should make own travel arrangements.

One of the pastors said they will now be forced to join other churches or start their own churches.

But he expressed concern over the way they have been treated by Bushiri.

“We supported him while he was conducting services under a tree. We can’t do anything. He has money and power. Even transport we were promised to take us home has been cancelled,” said the pastor.

Commenting on the issue, ECG spokesperson said the pastors breached a set code of conduct and the church administration took the relevant disciplinary action.