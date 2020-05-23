Mob kills suspect in Mulanje

An angry mob in Mulanje has killed a 25-year-old man who was found breaking into shops at a trading centre in the district.

The victim has been identified as Christopher Elias.

According to his sister Mary Sakani, the victim allegedly went to Chinakanaka trading centre on Thursday night where he broke into two shops.

Sakani added that as Elias was doing this, some people noticed and called for help. Following this, an angry mob descended on Elias and severely assaulted him.

Public Relations Officer for Mulanje Police Station Sub Inspector Gresham Ngwira confirmed to Malawi24 that Elias was killed by the mob.

“Police on patrol duty were alerted and hurried to the scene where they found Elias in pain. The law enforcers took him to Mulanje District Hospital where he died upon arrival,” said Ngwira

He added that postmortem done at the facility revealed that death was due to loss of blood secondary to head injuries.

The police have since instituted investigations to arrest the suspects. Meanwhile, police have advised people in the district against taking the law into their hands.

Late Elias hailed from Nakutho village, Senior Chief Chikumbu in the district.