Tonse Alliance promises to upgrade road to Nyika National Park

Tonse Alliance says it will restore Nyika National Park and upgrade the road to the park so that tourists should be able to easily travel to the park.

According to Ralph Mhone, People’s Party (PP) vice president, history of Nyika National Park is at stake due to rhetoric promises of current regime of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) which he said is failing to upgrade the Rumphi-Nyika-Chitipa road to a tarmac road.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday in Chitipa district during a Tonse Alliance rally, Mhone said the road is difficult to pass due to gullies, hence tourists shun the park.

He therefore urged people to vote for the alliance’s presidential candidate Dr Lazarus Chakwera to arrest the challenge.

“It is only Dr Lazarus Chakwera who can make it a dream come true, tarmac to Nyika is a big priority to be considered for easy mobility to the Park and it’s only this Tonse Alliance that will make it once ushered into power.” Mhone promised.

Whist conquering with Mhone, executive member for Tonse Alliance, Frank Tumpale Mwenefumbo said it so sad that a border district such as Chitipa has a poor road network.

“It is very pathetic to be talking of poor road networks this far in a district that shares boundaries with two neighboring countries. Regionalism kind of leadership is pulling us behind.” Mwenefumbo lamented.

On his part, Chitipa district governor for Freedom Party Nicholus Sinyangwe urged people not to make a mistake on the ballot but to tick on Dr Lazarus Chakwera, saying doing otherwise will put this country on fire for another five years.