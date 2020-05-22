MEC employees consider 2019 polls as best ever election in Malawi – Ansah

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Justice Jane Ansah says employees at the commission regard the 2019 elections as the best ever polls the commission has ever conducted.

Ansah made the remarks in an interview with Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) on Thursday.

According to the MEC chairperson, she has overseen many positive changes during her time at the commission and this has impressed employees, some of who have worked at MEC for over 20 years.

“When you ask people that have been here at MEC, they say the 2019 election is the best that MEC has ever had since its establishment,” said Ansah.

The 2019 presidential elections, however, did not impress the Constitutional which in February this year nullified the polls over widespread irregularities.

On May 8, the Supreme Court of Appeal agreed with the lower court saying that the gross violations of the Constitution in the 2019 elections demonstrated serious incompetence and neglect of duty on the part of the MEC commissioners.

During the MBC interview, Ansah announced her resignation from the commission saying she respects the rule of law.

She, however, said she is leaving the electoral body with confidence that she did a good job, despite facing calls to resign over MEC’s management of the 2019 elections.

“I go happy and satisfied that I have endured to the end,” said Ansah.