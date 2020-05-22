Chilima says Tonse government will uplift lives of Malawians

State vice president Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima says Malawians should vote for Tonse Alliance if they want to change and uplift their lives for the better.

The call was made on Thursday when Chilima, who is also the runningmate to Dr. Lazarus Chakwera in the newly formed Tonse Alliance ahead of the 23 June, 2020 Fresh Presidential Elections, conducted whistle-stop tours in Nkhotakota.

He said Malawians have suffered a great deal during the past years due to what he called “Selfish leaders” who are only interested in enriching themselves while forgetting the people who voted for them.

Among others, Chilima said once voted into power, the alliance will fulfil its manifesto to make sure the country is free from corruption which he said, disturbs even distribution of wealth amongst all Malawians.

“Tonse Alliance is the only alliance which has the welfare of Malawians at heart as it has joined together people from different parties hence representing all Malawians’ needs,” he said.

On agriculture, the vice president assured the people of Nkhotakota that the alliance will help them with value addition to their farm produce so that they benefit from their products.

Speaking on the same tour, First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, who is also parliamentarian for Kasungu East constituency, Madalitso Kazombo, said the alliance is meant to unite Malawians and every person who wishes the country we’ll need to vote for the alliance.

Chilima who started the tour at Chigunda, also went to Dwangwa, Liwaradzi, Nsenjere, Mpondagaga, Nkhotakota Boma, Kalimanjira, Mkaika, Mwansambo Headquarters and Benga.

Malawians are expected to vote in the fresh presidential elections on June 23