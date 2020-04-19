Livingstonia Synod supports anti-lockdown injunction

The CCAP Livingstonia Synod has welcomed the injunction against the 21-day lockdown which has allowed the church to hold services today.

Speaking to Malawi24 on Saturday, Synod General Secretary Rev Dr Levi Nyondo said the synod through Church and Society also wanted the injunction to be granted.

“We as Church of Central Africa Presbyterian CCAP through our Church and Society, we were together helping and making sure that HRDC obtain the injunction on Friday that was indeed granted by high Court in Lilongwe,” said Nyondo.

He then advised all CCAP members that Sunday Service will be on today although there are some measures taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“We are asking all our members countrywide that the Sunday service will be on but we have put other measures due to coronavirus. At St Andrews in Mzuzu, there will be five services that will start from 6am.

“We also advise our member not to pass the recommended number of 100 per service,” he said.

He added that church members should take other measures such as washing hands before entering the church and not going to church if sick.

Government banned church gatherings earlier this month but churches continue to hold services. In Malawi, coronavirus has killed two people out of 17 recorded cases. Three people have so far recovered from the disease.