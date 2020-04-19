CRECCOM sensitises communities on Covid-19 prevention

Creative Centre for Community Mobilization (CRECCOM) has called upon traditional leaders as well as community members in Thyolo district to adhere to precautionary measures and support health workers, in order to fight Covid-19.

Community Engagement Officer for CRECCOM, Thomas Chimwaza, said with the Covid 19 pandemic, health workers bear risk responsibility in assisting patients including those suspected or confirmed to be Covid-19 positive, hence need strong partnership with grassroots community as part of encouragement.

Chimwaza said this on Friday during a sensitization meeting held at Chimvu primary school, in the area of Sub-T/A Mangazi in Thyolo district which was aimed at addressing traditional leaders and other stakeholders about control measures of coronavirus so that they can take such messages to other people in their local places.

CRECCOM’s project in the area is aimed at improving education in Community Day Secondary Schools but Chimwaza said the organization decided to take part in the fight against coronavirus by sensitizing community members through traditional leaders, religious leaders and other stakeholders.

“We consider it significant to intervene and assist government in the fight against Covid-19. To deal with this pandemic we believe that our organization as well has to play a role. That is why we have embarked on this sensitization campaign,” said Chimwaza.

During the sensitization, traditional leaders and other stakeholders were encouraged to urge their subjects to adhere to the precautionary measures set by the Ministry of Health such as washing hands with soap frequently (which was demonstrated), observing social distancing as well as avoiding touching nose, mouth, and eyes.

Community members were also encouraged to report to any suspected person who might have returned from abroad to health team workers or just call helpline number of 54747 for assistance.

They were further urged to reminds parents about education to their children despite the emergency closure of schools due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“Parents should keep on encouraging and monitoring their children on their studies because the children will be back to their respective schools after the pandemic, so their minds should still be on education. The coming in of Covid-19 does not mean schools are over.” he said.

In his remarks, Sub-Traditional Authority Mangazi applauded CRECCOM for the sensitization saying they were fed up with false information saying the coming of the organization in the area has made them to have concrete information about coronavirus.

Mangazi further said that the message they obtained, will be spread to others so that together they can win the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

However, CRECCOM’s project of improving educational quality in Community Day Secondary Schools (IEQ-CDSS) is funded by the MasterCard Foundation and Echidna Giving.