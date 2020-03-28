Silvers ordered to pay Nomads K8m over failed Babatunde deal

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has ordered Silver Strikers to pay Be Forward Wanderers K8 million after the Bankers pulled out of a deal to sign Babatunde Adepochu.

Silver Strikers’ last minute decision not to complete the signing of Nigerian player Babatunde Adepochu from the Nomads came after the Bankers had agreed to take the player to Area 47.

According to the information made available to Malawi24, the two teams fulfilled the transfer agreement only for the Bankers to pull out of the deal in the last minute.

The 2019 Airtel Top 8 Cup champions accepted Wanderers’ transfer demands to pay K8 million for the transfer of the player in the ongoing transfer window.

It has also been revealed that the Bankers claimed to have agreed personal terms with the player who was only waiting to sign on the dotted line before being issued with a clearance from his parent club.

After agreeing with the transfer fee, Silver Strikers issued a cheque to Wanderers on 5th February, 2020 but surprisingly pulled out of the deal following the recommendations from the club’s Board of Trustees.

The development forced the Nomads to lodge a complaint to the FA against the Bankers for breaching the transfer rules.

And on Friday, the FA slapped the Area 47 giants with a fine for their role in the transfer saga.

“We strongly believe that both Be Forward Wanderers and Silver Strikers fulfilled the conditions of the transfer agreement with the presence of an offer and acceptance. Further to that, the reversal of the cheque transaction was done purposefully upon the change of mind of your board of trustees, subjecting Be Forward Wanderers to the loss of K8 million. Under FIFA and FAM Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, the validity of a contract may not be made subject to a successful medical examinations and/or the grant of a work permit.

“You are hereby ordered to compensate Be Forward Wanderers FC the full transfer amount of K8 million. We sincerely believe that the issues in question have been duly addressed. Kindly be advised that any party has the right to appeal or seek review of our decision upon the payment of K800 000 appeal fee (refundable upon successful appeal). The party intending to appeal should do so in writing within three days of notification of the decision,” reads part of the document released by FAM and signed by Chief Executive Officer Alfred Gift Gunda.