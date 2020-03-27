Malawian economist Thandika Mkandawire dies

Malawian economist Thandika Mkandawire who was a professor at the London School of Economics has passed on today.

The London School of Economics International Development has confirmed the death.

“He was a brilliant and creative thinker, a generator of great ideas, and above all, a wonderful human being. We will all miss him dearly,” the school tweeted.

The Council for the Development of Social Science Research in Africa (CODESRIA) also paid tribute to Mkandawire on its website.

“Thandika was fondly known as a brilliant economist and prodigious scholar whose works on African political economy challenged dominant ways of seeing the African continent on a wide range of issues that included structural adjustment and economic reform, democratic politics, neopatrimonialism and insurgent violence,” CODESRIA said.

According to the organisation, Mkandawire led the Council as its Executive Secretary from 1985 to 1996 and continued to play important roles in the life of the organization after moving on to head UNRISD and later taking on a distinguished professorship at the London School of Economics.

From 2015 to 2016, he led the internal review of CODESRIA’s governance and membership whose recommendations underpin an ambitious process of reform that the Council is undertaking.

In April 2016, CODESRIA organized a conference in Lilongwe, Malawi with the theme “Thinking African, Epistemological Issues: Celebrating the Life and Work of Thandika Mkandawire” in his honor.

“His brilliance was matched by his humility, wit and willingness to mentor new generations of scholars. CODESRIA extends its sincere condolences to Thandika’s family,” the organisation said.