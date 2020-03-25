TB Joshua cancels Sunday service over Coronavirus

Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) leader Prophet T.B. Joshua who said the Coronavirus outbreak would end on 27th of March has suspended his Sunday Service because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The controversial Nigerian televangelist whose full name is Temitope Balogun Joshua had claim early this month that the pandemic would be washed away by heavy rains by this Friday and there would be no trace of the deadly virus by end of this week. He specifically mentioned 27th of March as the day the coronavirus would disappear.

“I came out at the beginning of this year saying last year will end in March and the year will continue to be very fearful till this month [March]. This month 27th, it will be over. By the end of this month, whether we like it or not – no matter the medicine they might have produced to cure whatever, it will go the way it came,” T.B. Joshua declared, adding: “If it is not a medicine that brought this to the world, medicine cannot take it out. It will go the way it came” he said earlier this month.

Last Friday, Prophet T.B. Joshua reiterated his prophecy that virus would be washed away by heavy rains.

“Since yesterday, when the Lord brought the revelation about the rain and that this rain will wipe away the epidemic coronavirus, I asked the Lord to make this happen in the place where the coronavirus started which is Wuhan, China.

“Right now, it is raining in Wuhan, China. The purpose of this rain is to wipe out this epidemic called coronavirus and it will continue till the end of this week. Whether you come in contact with the rain or not, it does not matter. The Lord said to me that it will rain and it is raining. Glory be to God!” Prophet TB Joshua had said earlier this year.

Following revelations that no new traces of the Covid-19 virus had been diagnosed in in Wuhan, TB Joshua celebrated the news saying the prophecy he made early this year was coming to pass.

Evidently, the self-proclaimed ‘man of God’ celebrated too early. As of today, over 460 thousand cases have been confirmed globally of the Covid-19 virus. Over 20 thousand people have been killed. Only 113 thousand people have recovered.

As the virus continue to ravage different parts of the world and with a third of countries including Nigeria going on complete lock-down to help curtail the spread of the outbreak, T.B. Joshua has turned against his own prophecy by indefinitely cancelling Sunday services at his Nigerian synagogue.

He said he would deliver sermons virtually through his Emmanuel TV which has accumulated over half a billion of views in total over the years.

“There will be no gathering this Sunday and Monday. Meet TB Joshua on Emmanuel TV at the usual time of the Sunday Service. TB Joshua and his team will pray with you and counsel you as you and your family watch Emmanuel TV. Distance is not a barrier. A good Christian is a good citizen. Thank you for your obedience” read a statement issued by his Church.

Nigeria is among countries that have suspended all church services.