Coronavirus: Blue Elephant closed

Blue Elephant and Restaurant has been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Malawi is yet to register a case but government last week banned public gatherings, forcing the bar to suspend operations from March 24 to April 17, 2020.

“Management has deemed this an appropriate period to carefully monitor and assess the situation in Malawi. In this time, we will also be evaluating the ways in which we could realistically comply with government’s restrictions on social gatherings,” the company said in a statement.

The company in the statement warned people in the country that the potential of an outbreak in Malawi is serious.

It urged the members of the general public to follow precautionary measures such as washing of hands frequently with soap and water; avoiding handshakes; maintaining social distance with people; and avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth.

Across the world, more than 435,000 cases of the Covid-19 disease have been recorded with 19,600 deaths being registered.