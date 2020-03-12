Malawian film nominated for Africa Magic Choice Viewers Awards

As the Malawi film industry continues to gain ground and international recognition, a Malawians film has been nominated for the prestigious Africa Magic Choice Viewers Awards (AMCVAs).

“The Beautiful Hen Behind Yao Mountain” produced by Imran Pitersen Kaisi and directed by Imran Kingsly Shaban, has been nominated as Best Movie –Southern Africa category.

The film which was shot in Mangochi District at Che Moto Village, T/A Chowe, is a story about love where a man named Amadu falls in love with Asuwema, a girl from the other side of Yao Mountain.

Later, Amadu impregnates Asuwema and as they are about to get married, it is discovered that Amadu is Asuwema’s brother.

According to the director of the film, Imran Kingsly Shaban, their journey to the nomination for the Africa Magic Choice Viewers Awards, commenced when they participated in Sotambe Film Festival in Zambia.

Shaban said locally, they have been helped by Shemu Joyah who guided their group on how to submit their entry on the Africa Magic Website.

“We are very happy for being nominated at the AMVCA we never expected it and to us, this is a dream come true. We are happy to raise the Malawian flag on the international scene.

“We decided to submit our Film to the AMVCA’s after we participated in Sotambe Film Festival in Zambia where we were given tips and encouraged to submit the film,” said Imran Kingsly Shaban, the director of the film.

In his reaction on the development, MultiChoice Malawi Managing Director, Gus Banda, said it is a great achievement for the country’s film industry.

Banda added that the nomination at the AMVCA is a big deal in the African film industry and as Multichoice Malawi, they are very proud to see what our fellow Malawians are doing in the film industry.

“Three years ago, we celebrated Shemu Joya and we did say that the quality of films coming out of Malawi was improving and certainly, for the second time in three years for a small industry like ours, we have proven this to be true.

“We see a bright future in filmmaking and we believe that this is very crucial to our nation because it allows us to tell the world about our experiences, culture and traditions. We are very proud of Imran and are confident that like Shemu Joyah, we will see more of his work in the near future.” Said Banda.

This is the second time in three years a Malawian film has been nominated for the AMCVAs.

Joyce Chavula made history in 2016 when she became the first Malawian to win the AMVCA’s award with her film Lilongwe.

Shemu Joyah also won the same accolade in 2018 with the “The Road to Sunrise” making him the second person to grab the award.

The seventh AMVCAs will be broadcast this Saturday 14th March 2020 live on all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv.

The red carpet event will start at 19:00 pm and the main event at 20:00 pm while “The Beautiful Hen Behind Yao Mountain DVDs will go on sale from April 1, 2020.

“The Beautiful Hen Behind Yao Mountain” features Ken Kananji as Amadu, Bertha Nkhoma as Asuwema, Abdullah as John and Kamlanje Fantasia Mkwamba as Abiti Daudi.