Malawi activists granted bail

A court in Lilongwe has released on bail three Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) leaders who were arrested earlier this week.

The three are HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo, vice chairperson Gift Trapence and member MacDonald Sembereka.

The chief resident magistrate’s court has granted bail to three on condition that they pay a cashbond of K200 000 each and non-cash surety of K2 million each.

The three are also required to be reporting to National Police headquarters at Area 30 in Lilongwe every Friday and they have been ordered to submit their travel documents to the law enforcers.

Trapence and Sembereka were arrested on Sunday night while Mtambo handed himself to the police on Tuesday.

Police accuse the three of mobilising Malawians to commit a crime after they announced plans to hold demonstrations at state residences on March 25 this year.