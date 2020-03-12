Malawi court throws out application to suspend election ruling

The Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed an application by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) for a stay of the presidential elections case judgement.

The unanimous decision of the seven judges of the Supreme Court of Appeal has been delivered today in Lilongwe.

The Supreme Court ruling means the commission will continue with preparations for the 2020 presidential elections as ordered by the Constituional Court which nullified the 2019 elections last month.

Reacting to the judgement, MEC lawyer Tamando Chokhotho said the commission will focus on its appeal against the Constitutional Court judgement.

The appeal case will commence on 15 April, 2020.

On 3 February this year, the Constitutional Court nullified the 2019 presidential elections due to widespread irregularities.

President Peter Mutharika and MEC – respondents in the case – filed separate appeals against the ruling at the Supreme Court of Appeal.

In its appeal, MEC also asked the Supreme Court of Appeal to stay the Constitutional Court judgement. This is the application that has been thrown out today.