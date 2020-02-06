Ex-MPs demand fresh parliamentary polls

Former Members of Parliament including Atupele Muluzi and Frank Mwenefumbo are demanding fresh Parliamentary Elections following the nullification of the 2019 Presidential Elections.

Over 120 former MPs want the 2019 Parliamentary elections to be nullified saying the irregularities which led to the nullification of the presidential elections also affected the parliamentary and local government polls.

Mwenefumbo confirmed about the plans and said the former MPs have already started contributing money as they prepare to take the issue to court.

Former MPs who are part of the group also include UTM’s Patricia Kaliati and Democratic Progressive Party’s Henry Mussa.

On Monday, the Constitutional Court declared the 2019 Presidential Elections null and void saying irregularities and anomalies in the polls were widespread and grave hence the results cannot be trusted.

