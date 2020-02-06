I will not represent DPP – Chilima

Vice President Saulos Chilima says he has no intentions to represent the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the fresh elections to be held this year.

Chilima who is also leader of UTM Party made the remarks on Wednesday during a press briefing following the nullification of the 2019 presidential elections.

Asked if he would accept to be the DPP’s presidential candidate in the fresh elections, Chilima said: “At the moment I do not have ambitions. Let’s leave that issue there for now.”

He, however, added that he is ready to work with President Peter Mutharika in his (Chilima’s) current capacity as Vice President of Malawi.

On alliances with other parties, Chilima said he will only accept alliances which will benefit Malawians and not ones that are aimed at placing certain individuals in power.

“We should go into these alliances saying this is the desired state of the country and this how we think we are going to get there. Therefore, these are the leaders that we think will get use there.

“I have zero motivation for discussions around who gets which position,” he said.

Chilima together with Malawi Congress Party president Lazarus Chakwera challenged the 2019 presidential elections last year and on Monday the Constitutional Court ordered that fresh elections should be held in five months.

The court also ordered that the status of the presidency reverts to the time before the May 21 Elections when Chilima was vice president.

Advertisements

Advertisements