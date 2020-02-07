Government assures disaster victims of support – DoDMA

The Director of Response and Recovery for Department of Disaster Management Affairs, Harris Kachale, on Thursday assured disaster victims that government will continue to support them.

Kachale said this at Wovwe Camp in Sub-T/A Mwirang’ombe, in Karonga district during the distribution of relief items to the flood victims in the district.

Almost 2,068 households from Traditional Authority, Kyungu, Kilupula, Mwakaboko and Mwirang’ombe have been affected by floods due to prolonged heavy rains which caused the swelling of Kyungu, Rukulu and Songwe rivers.

The relief assistance that was provided to the affected families include; rice, beans and salt.

However, Kachale instructed the committees involved in distributing the relief items to refrain from any malpractice in the course of their work.

He further urged the committees to target the intended beneficiaries only, rather than to enrich themselves.

On his part, District Commissioner for Karonga Paul Kalilombe applauded the DoDMA for the assistance and urged the department to provide more relief items to the district, saying the district is more likely to experience heavy rains in March and April, as it has been the case for the past years.

