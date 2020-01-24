Chakwera, Atupele hold talks

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera and United Democratic Front (UDF) president Lazarus Chakwera held talks on Thursday with the aim overcoming their differences.

According to Chakwera, the two leaders discussed the possibility of working together.

“I am pleased to inform you that yesterday, I held fruitful discussions with the United Democratic Front President, Hon. Atupele Muluzi, about how we can overcome our differences and join hands in nation-building going forward,” Chakwera wrote on his Facebook page.

The two were presidential candidates in the disputed May 21 Elections where Chakwera came second while Muluzi was fourth.

Before the polls, Muluzi was a cabinet minister in the President Peter Mutharika administration. He was not retained after the polls in which he also lost his parliamentary seat in Machinga.

Meanwhile, Chakwera and UTM leader Saulos Chilima are challenging the results of the presidential elections and the Constitutional Court is expected to deliver its ruling in the case during the next ten days.

