Hammers to regroup on February 4

Newly promoted Ekwendeni Hammers will regroup next month to start preparing for the Super League.

According to team Manager of the club Benjamin Thole, players who want to join the club will have a chance to train with the first team.

He added that the club is also in the process of recruiting a new coach.

“Yes we are in talks with a few coaches but it’s too early to announce the names, but very soon we will tell the nation who will lead the Hammers in 2020 Super League season,” said Thole.

Ekwendeni Hammers secured promotion to the elite league after winning the 2019 SIMSO Northern Region League. The club received K2 million for being the champions.

