I am ready to return to Wanderers – Madeira    

Former Be Forward Wanderers Team Manager Steve Madeira says he wants to return to the club to help the Nomads win trophies.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24, Madeira said it pains him to see his former club ending the 2019 season without a trophy.

“We used to end the season with a cup or cups and a league but last season the team got nothing. I am ready to go back and to help the team in the 2020 season,” said Madeira.

He then asked supporters to vote for him during elections to be held next month where a new executive committee will be elected.

“As the team is about to hold elections, let me ask our supporters to consider me to be one of the top people running Wanderers,” said Madeira.

Madeira resigned as Team Manager for Wanderers last year and joined relegated Mlatho Mponela where he worked Chief Executive Officer.

