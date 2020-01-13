Kabwila in court today

Opposition politician will appear at the Lilongwe Magistrate Court where she will be formally charged.

The former Salima North West parliamentarian is also expected to take plea and the court will also hear her application for bail.

On Sunday, the UTM member’s application for bail was rejected.

The politician was arrested on Saturday night. Police say she incited violence against judges in the presidential elections case since she threatened to deal with them should their ruling favour the President Peter Mutharika’s Democratic Progressive Party.

According to the police, Kabwila also said she will deal with Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Jane Ansah who is accused of mismanaging the May 21 elections.

The politician made the remarks on Thursday during demonstrations against the police.

