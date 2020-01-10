Chaos erupt in Chitipa over MRA office

Malawi Police officers on Friday fired teargas at Chitipa residents who are demanding the closure of a Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) office.

The residents want the office at Mbilima Border Post closed saying the MRA collects a lot of revenue in Chitipa but there is a poor road network in the district.

According to the residents, government should construct a road from Chitipa Boma to Mbilima Border Post

Last week, the citizens gave the MRA seven days to close the office and today they marched to the premises to verify if the office has been closed.

During the protests, some of the residents attacked a female journalists and this forced police to fire teargas at the marchers leading to a chaos.

Some residents used the commotion as an opportunity to damage and loot shops.

In Mzuzu, traders have also shut down MRA offices in the city in protest against what they say are exorbitant taxes charged by the revenue collection body.

Advertisements

Advertisements