Roads Authority closes M5 road

The Roads Authority has closed the M5 Road at Lingadzi Bridge near Chikwawa Trading Centre after heavy rains damaged the road.

In a statement, the Roads Authority said the rains which the area has been receiving have scoured the bridge banks and washed away the northern approach of the bridge.

Lingadzi Bridge is about 29 kilometers from Kaphatenga in Salima and 73 kilometers from Nkhotakota.

“With this development, the authority wishes to advise all motorists wishing to travel between Salima and Nkhotakota to use an alternative route at Chikwawa Trading Centre (Km 28) which will take them to Thavite at Km 33 where they will proceed with their journey towards Nkhotakota,” said RA Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Matapa in the statement.

He added that the authority has engaged Mota Engil to temporarily reinstate the spot to its original condition.

According to Matapa, the contractor is already mobilizing to site and is expected to carry out the works in seven days.

Advertisements

Advertisements