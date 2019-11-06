MCP candidate wins Matenje Ward by-election

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has declared Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate Descent Msatero Chipangula winner of the Matenje Ward by-election in Kasungu.

Chipangula won the polls with 1,489 votes, beating Nelson Maseko, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) who amassed 1,203 votes.

Independent candidates Chrifford Joseph Mbewe and Shadreck Mvula got 185 votes and 55 votes respectively while Vincent Phiri of Mbakuwaku Movement for Development (MMD) managed 119.

Announcing the results in Blantyre, MEC chairperson Jane Ansah said the commission was satisfied that the polls were conducted in an environment where the electorates were free to elect a candidate of their choice without fear and intimidation.

“We are also confident that the results we are about to announce reflect the will of the voters. The Commission, therefore, declares this election as a credible one that has met legal requirements and international best practices,” she said.

Ansah then thanked traditional leaders and supporters of the different political parties for a very peaceful political environment which reigned before and during the by-election.

She urged Electoral Stakeholders from the rest of the country to learn from Matenje Ward stakeholders on the way they conducted themselves during this electoral process.

The vacancy in Matenje Ward arose following the death of Councillor Alick Kambanizithe Banda on September 18, 2019. The late Councillor Banda was elected during the May 21, 2019 elections.