Suleman’s testimony delayed due to technical issues

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) witness Daud Suleman failed to present his evidence in the elections case today because of technical glitches.

Suleman is now expected to testify in in court tomorrow.

On Tuesday, the court allowed Suleman to use MEC’s systems and gadgets to simulate the processes MEC used in the May 21 elections and demonstrate how the system may have been used to rig the polls.

But on Wednesday morning, technicians failed to set up a virtual private network that is used for transmission as well as network set up.

The court was adjourned to 1pm to allow the technicians resolve the issues.

After the challenges persisted in the afternoon, the Constitutional Court adjourned the case to Thursday when Suleman is expected to start testifying.

Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale, who is representing MEC in the case, said the network is important to ensure the system is ready for use by the witness.

In the election case, the MCP and UTM are challenging the results of the May 21 elections in which MEC declared President Peter Mutharika as the winner.

Suleman is the sixth MCP witness in the case.