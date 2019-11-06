Three inmates break out of Zomba Prison

Three prisoners have escaped from Zomba Prison through a hole which they dug in a cell.

The prisoners dug the hole in A Block inside the prison and escaped on Wednesday at around 1AM.

Prison spokesperson Chimwemwe Shaba refused to comment on the incident.

This is the third case of prison break at the facility this year alone. Two inmates escaped in January and another two also broke out in July.

Zomba Prison has over 2000 inmates although the prison which was built in 1985 is supposed to have 150 inmates.

The situation has raised concerns over the capacity of staff to handle the high number of inmates.