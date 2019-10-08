Mutharika urges Education Ministry to prioritise teachers

President Peter Mutharika has called on the Ministry of Education to prioritise the welfare of teachers.

The Malawi leader made the call on Tuesday in Lilongwe where he launched the construction of 250 secondary schools funded by the United States Government.

Mutharika said there can never be education without teachers who are the makers of all professions.

He also called on the ministry to ensure teachers are well-trained, motivated and disciplined.

“Remember to recruit and train more teachers because these secondary schools will need well trained and more teachers.

“Finally, focus on balancing knowledge education and skills education. We need more practical education,” he said.

On the schools, Mutharika thanked the United States Government for supporting the project saying the US is helping make Malawi an educated nation.

He added that Malawi will never be the same after the secondary schools are built.

“More secondary schools mean more students who finish primary school going to secondary school.

“Our vision is that every child who finishes primary school must go to secondary school. I want every deserving Malawian child to go to secondary school,” Mutharika said.

According to Minister of Education William Susuwele Banda, during the first phase of the project 30 schools will be constructed in the four cities of the country.

He said 13 schools will be built in Lilongwe, 9 in Blantyre four Mzuzu and another four in Zomba.