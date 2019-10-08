Maba elects new national executive committee

Malawi Boxing Association (Maba) has a new national executive committee following elections that were held in Lilongwe on Saturday.

The elections took place at Kamuzu Institute of Sports (KIS) in Lilongwe. This follows expiry of the four year tenure of office for the previous committee.

During the polls, Pyson Likagwa who served as the association’s vice-president in the previous committee went unopposed and has taken over the Maba top position from Justice Katika who did not seek for another term of office.

Likagwa will be deputized by Francis Kadzakalowa who earned 14 votes to defeat Abdulrazac Nkata who got three votes and Chifundo Phiri who got four votes.

Elia Kamphinda Banda retained the position of the association’s general secretary after getting 11 votes against 10 from his competitor Daud Shaibu.

Banda will be deputized by Dennis Chavula who has retained the deputy general secretary seat unopposed.

Prince Chisese is the association’s new treasure general. He also earned the post unopposed.

Fanwell Katengeza and Dickson Wasili are the association’s executive members.

Two other people will be co-opted by the newly elected positions to bring the total of the association executive committee members to four.

In his remarks, Malawi National Council of Sports (MNCS) sports development officer, Ruth Nzengo who presided over the election, asked the newly elected officials to be visionary by nurturing more talent that can win the country medals in the international tournaments.

“You have been given this responsibility for a purpose. We are aware that it is through this committee that the needed talent for the winning national team will be realized,” he said.

In his acceptance speech, Likagwa said he will make sure that the sport is taking place even in districts.

“We have been focusing much in the cities. Having being elected president, I will make sure that the sport is even played in districts. I am aware that good grassroots programs provide a pool of young talent strong enough for national representation,” he said.