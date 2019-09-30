You and I share a common heart in youth development – Mutharika tells Prince Harry

President Peter Mutharika met Prince Harry on Sunday at Kamuzu Palace where he hailed the British royal’s campaign for girls’ education.

The Malawi leader expressed gratitude to the Duke of Sussex for his support in campaigning for female education and for the United Kingdom’s assistance in ensuring girls and young women to attain better education.

Mutharika said his government is also improving access to education for young people through introduction of technical colleges which target secondary school leavers.

“These community technical colleges are taking the Youth out of poverty. They are empowering young men and women to get out of the poverty trap,” he said.

He added that the community colleges are empowering women because they have been the most disadvantaged of our society.

Mutharika also thanked the Prince for coming to Malawi saying the UK and Malawi share a proud history of education and sharing knowledge

“Your visit symbolizes the wonderful relationship between Britain and Malawi, which has been beneficial on both sides,” the Malawi leader said.

He added that his government is making every effort to diversify and grow the economy and this will include tourism as a key sector.

“Malawi is one of the most desired destinations on earth. But we need to have the right tourism infrastructure.

“This is why your support for wildlife conservation is critical to tourism development,” the president said.

Before meeting Mutharika, Prince Harry interacted with young girls from the Campaign for Female Education in Malawi where he appreciated the work being done on behalf of the girls and expressed his support for the mission.

His wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, also spoke with the girls via Skype link.

The Prince’s visit is part of a 10-day tour to Africa which has taken him to South Africa, Angola and Botswana.