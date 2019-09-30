Joyce Mhango Chavula’s Nyasaland earns two nominations for African Film Awards

Malawian movie director, producer and actress Joyce Mhango Chavula is carrying the nation’s flag in this year’s African Film Awards having got two nominations for her movie Nyasaland.

African Voice Newspaper UK, which organises the annual event, announced nominations for the 23rd edition of African Film Awards two days ago.

Nyasaland grabbed the nomination in the best feature film slot. It faces competition from seven other movies from across Africa. The work has also earned Malawi’s award winning artist a nomination in the best producer category.

The 2016 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award recipient for her movie Lilongwe, is on the race to this accolade against five other producers. These are Sunny Okonkwo, Moses Olufemi, Judith Audu, Buky Campbell (Nigeria) and Said Gougaz Nadira from Morocco.

According to veteran actress Golda John, Event Director of the African Film Awards, more filmmakers from the continent submitted their works this year which signals growth in the event.

The prestigious ceremony to recognize winners will be held in London on Saturday 2 November 2019 at the Old Town Hall, Stratford, 29 The Broadway, Stratford, London E15 4BQ starting with red carpet from 5.00pm.