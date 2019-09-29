Moyale, Wanderers share spoils

Be Forward Wanderers played out a goalless draw against Moyale Barracks in a Tnm Super League encounter at Mzuzu Stadium on Sunday.

The two teams failed to create clear cut chances in the first half while in the second half, Nomads striker Babatunde missed several chances.

Following the goalless draw, the Nomads have collected four points from the two games in the Northern Region this weekend.

In an interview, Wanderers coach Bob Mpinganjira said the result was fair.

He added that his side failed to control the game because there are bumps on the pitch.

Moyale Coach Collins Nkuna hailed his side for not letting Wanderers to score.

“We knew that Wanderers will come flat out since we beat them in Blantyre. I told my players that we are not going to win and a draw is the best result,” said Nkuna.

Wanderers are still top of the table with 44 points, while Moyale are on position 8 with 27 points both with 20 games played.