Chakwera says elections in his constituency were credible

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera says he took oath of office as Member of Parliament (MP) because he believes Parliamentary results for his constituency were correct.

He said this in court today when he was being cross-examined by Frank Mbeta, lawyer for President Peter Mutharika in the presidential elections case.

Chakwera won parliamentary elections in Lilongwe North West Constituency and took oath of office in June. He is challenging results of the presidential polls.

In court, Mbeta noted that figures on result sheets in Chakwera’s constituency were also changed using tippex but the MCP president went on to take oath of office after being declared winner.

The lawyer asked Chakwera to confirm if none of his monitors in his constituency informed the MCP leader that tippex was used to his disadvantage.

Chakwera confirmed and added: “They did not tell me because I am not challenging my own election, I am challenging the presidential election. If somebody had the right to challenge it, they had that right.”

Mbeta then asked Chakwera if he went on to take oath of office despite there being tippex in result sheets for parliamentary elections in his area to which Chakwera confirmed.

The lawyer further asked: “And it is because they were the correct results?

“So I believe,” Chakwera said.

The MCP president was the party’s presidential candidate in the presidential elections in which he came second. Together with UTM leader Saulos Chilima, Chakwera is challenging the results of the May 21 presidential polls.

The two want the court to order a rerun saying results of the May elections were affected by numerous irregularities.