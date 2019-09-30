Stolen council vehicle recovered in Mzimba

Police in Mzimba have recovered a vehicle belonging to Nkhatabay District Council which was stolen in Mzimba on Saturday.

The vehicle, a Toyota Land Cruiser registration number MG 793Z, was found abandoned along Mjinge – Edingeni earth road in Mzimba.

According to Mzimba Police spokesperson Peter Botha, driver of the vehicle Mr Ganizani Makungu, 53, who works with Nkhatabay District Council went to Mzimba using the said motor vehicle to attend tombstone unveiling ceremony.

Makungu parked the vehicle outside a house and went to bed at around 10 pm.

At around 5 am, he discovered that the motor vehicle was not there.

The matter was reported to police who later found the vehicle abandoned along Mjinge – Endingeni earth road.

The police believe the thieves left the vehicle because it ran out of fuel.

Meanwhile, investigations are underway to trace the suspects.