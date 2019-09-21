TNM Super League wrap: Wins for Silver Strikers, KB and Dwangwa

…as Masters Security, Tigers, Ntopwa FC stumble…

Silver Strikers began their Southern Region tour with a hard fought 1-0 victory over struggling Mighty Tigers at Mulanje Park on Saturday afternoon.

Khuda Muyaba scored the only goal of the match to give Abbas Makawa his first win since joining the club from Masters Security as an assistant to Young Chimodzi.

The Bankers were winless in their second round matches but the latest win will give them confidence ahead of their crucial match against Be Forward Wanderers at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday.

As for Tigers, this was their third straight defeat in a row, sitting in 10th position with 20 points from 19 games.

At Dedza Stadium, a first half strike from Ndaona Daisi saw the 2016 champions collecting maximum points over relegation bound Masters Security.

It was a match where the Soldiers dominated but they weren’t clinical enough in front of goals as Marshal Maluwa, Manaseh Chiyesa and Daisi wasted some clear cut opportunities before scoring the winner.

The result sees the Soldiers maintaining their fourth position with 34 points from 19 games but they might leapfrog both Blue Eagles and Nyasa Big Bullets if they win their game against the area 30 Cops at Civo Stadium on Sunday.

The latest defeat leaves Masters Security bottom of the standings with 14 points from 19 games.

At Civo Stadium, Mlatho Mponela and Moyale Barracks played out to a 2-2 draw in a foul goal thriller.

Kelvin Malikebu gave the hosts an early lead before Charles Nkhoma’s leveler minutes later.

The visitors then scored their second goal through Black Alisen but his lead was canceled out by Eric Kaonga who scored from the spot with less than 10 minutes to play.

The result means the Dowa based side are stuck on position 15 with 14 points from 18 games while the Mzuzu based Soldiers are 8th with 26 points from 19 games.

The action continues on Sunday with exciting fixtures.

At Karonga Stadium, Karonga United will host Bullets while Wanderers will entertain Silver Strikers at Kamuzu Stadium.

At Civo Stadium, Kamuzu Barracks will welcome Blue Eagles while Ntopwa FC will travel to Kasungu Stadium to play TN Stars.