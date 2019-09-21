Govt assists Kamphata accident victims

Government has provided assistance to families of victims of the head-on crash which occurred in Lilongwe on Friday .

The government through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs has bought coffins and provided financial assistance to the families of the victims.

On Saturday, Vice President Everton Herbert Chimulirenji, accompanied by spouse Madame Judith Chimulilenji, visited and cheered the injured at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) and attended a funeral ceremony at the home of a family who has lost a child and has another one admitted to the High Dependency Unit (HDU) at KCH.

Chimulirenji who is also Minister responsible for Disaster Management Affairs then went to Nkhoma Mission Hospital where relations of the departed souls gathered.

He told the families that President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika was deeply saddened by the deaths and the sustained injuries.

“I spoke to the President and he is deeply saddened. Kindly receive our heartfelt condolences. Death by accident is so painful since it occurs when you least expect it,” said Chimulirenji.

The accident occurred along the Nkhoma-Kamphata Road, in Lilongwe when a school bus belonging to Ebenezer Pvt School collided with a three tonner lorry.

Nine people died and 16 were injured. Two of the injured were admitted to Nkhoma Mission Hospital for medical attention while 14 were referred to Kamuzu Central Hospital.