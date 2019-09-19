Chakwera takes to witness stand in election case

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President Lazarus Chakwera has today started giving his testimony in the election case in which he wants the court to nullify the May 21 election results and order for a rerun.

In court today, Attorney General (AG) Kalekeni Kaphale who is representing Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) questioned Chakwera on issues raised in his petition such as the use of tippex and duplicates and the announcement of results before vote counts for some centres were entered in the MEC system.

Chakwera told the court that the issues in his petition are real issues on the ground and not his imagination. He also said that he wants to understand several issues including the reason why election forms which were printed by MEC in Dubai were not used in the polls.

During the proceedings, Kaphale complained that Chakwera was being overprotected and that his lawyer Modercai Msisha was interfering with cross examination through objections.

But the court advised Kaphale to avoid making demeaning statements and forced the AG to withdraw his statements.

The court at some point also told Kaphale not to ask Chakwera questions regarding sworn statement submitted by other MCP witnesses.

At the end of proceedings, Kaphale apologized for his statements saying they were made in the heat of the moment.

Kaphale was expected to cross-examine Chakwera for one day but when asked by the judges if he would finish the cross-examination on Friday, he said he will try his best.