Xenophobia victims arrive in Malawi

Malawian xenophobia victims who were stranded in South Africa have arrived in the country through Mwanza border.

The government of Malawi sponsored the trip using two buses which arrived in the country on Thursday September 18th, 2019.

According to Mwanza border publicist, Pasqually Zulu, on arrival at the border the officials from the embassy and Department of Disaster Management Affairs indicated that the total number was supposed to be 76 but two men fled when the buses were about to depart for Malawi.

Zulu said among the group, 14 are minors and the youngest is a two-week-old baby who was born at a camp in South Africa.

The group later left the border for Blantyre from where they will depart to their respective homes.

Speaking when he officially welcomed the repatriated Malawians, Secretary to the Vice President and Commissioner for Disaster Management Affairs Wilson Moleni assured them that Government will do everything within its means to ensure that they reach their various destinations in Malawi.

Said Moleni: “Feel free, you are most welcome back home. Government, through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in collaboration with various partners such as the Malawi Red Cross Society, worked tirelessly to facilitate your repatriation, we will continue to work together to ensure that you reach your destinations in the country.”

Speaking on behalf of the returnees, Kenius Banda commended government and its partners for their efforts.

“We have been provided with all basic needs since our displacement in South Africa up to Malawi, including funds to carter for our transport expenses as we travel to our various destinations” said Banda.

Meanwhile, the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services has advised Malawians who intend to stay in foreign countries to make sure that they are in line with that country’s immigration laws