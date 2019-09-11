Woman arrested over the murder of her husband

Police in Phalombe have arrested a 47-year old woman over the murder of her 54-year-old husband.

The suspect, Margaret Lazaro hacked to death her husband Kenneth Makaniko on 8 September 2019 at Makocho village, Senior Chief Kaduya in the district.

According to Phalombe Police spokesperson Innocent Moses, the couple left home for beer drinking on the day of the incident.

On their return at about 20:00 hours, the husband asked for supper and the wife replied she didn’t prepare it since there was no relish.

A fierce fight erupted and the husband hacked the wife with an axe. The wife then overpowered the husband and chopped him several times on his head.

Makaniko died of haemorrhage shock due to severe loss of blood as confirmed by medical personnel from Migowi Health Centre.

The wife was taken to Holy Family Mission Hospital where she was admitted.

She is facing a murder charge and will be taken to court soon after her discharge from the hospital.

The suspect (Lazaro) comes from Mandeule village while the man was from Makocho village all in Senior Chief Kaduya’s area in Phalombe District.

Meanwhile, the police are appealing to the public to seek dialogue whenever family misunderstandings arise.