Man arrested for following Malawi rights activists

A man suspected to be a national intelligence security officer has been arrested in Lilongwe for following leaders of the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC).

HRDC security personnel apprehended the man identified as C Kafumbwa who was found with a State Residences identity card.

Members of the HRDC later handed the man over to Area 3 Police Station for questioning.

Commenting on the issue, HRDC Chairperson Timothy Mtambo claimed that Kafumbwa is one of the people who attempted to bomb a vehicle belonging to the rights group at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe last month.

O the day of the incident, a member of the HRDC reported seeing a man carrying a grenade in his pocket and approaching the HRDC vehicle.

The HRDC has been organizing demonstrations demanding the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah. The group accuses Ansah of failing to competently handle the May 21 elections in which President Peter Mutharika was declared winner.