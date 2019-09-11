Anti-Ansah demos to resume next week

The Human Rights Defenders (HRDC) has said it will hold fresh demonstrations against Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah next week.

According to the rights group, the demonstrations will take place from Wednesday 18th to Friday 20th September 2019.

Chairperson of the HRDC, Timothy Mtambo, said at a press briefing today that they expect many people to join the protests dubbed the two million march.

HRDC wants Ansah to resign saying she failed to competently manage the May 21 elections. The Supreme Court last month suspended demonstrations for two weeks due to violence and the period elapsed earlier this week.

During the press briefing, Mtambo told reporters that the group is also against the appointment of Duncan Mwapasa as Inspector General of Police because he was implicated in the Malawi Police food rations scandal.

The HRDC chairperson accused Mwapasa of working in favour of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party. He said HRDC will include the issue in its demonstrations and he urged Parliamentarians not confirm the new IG.

Mtambo also reiterated his earlier stance against government’s use of taxpayers’ funds to construct stadiums for Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers.

On xenophobic attacks in South Africa, the HRDC condemned the violence and urged the government to repatriate Malawians who are suffering because of the situation.