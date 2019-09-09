Fire hits Mkaika Market in Nkhotakota

Fire broke out at Mkaika Market in Nkhotakota in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to a report from Nkhotakota Police Station, property worth millions was damaged.

The property lost in the blaze include shops and restaurants.

The police said yesterday that the cause of the fire was yet to be established.

“However, it is suspected to have started from some restaurants,” the police said.

Meanwhile, investigations are underway to establish cause of the fire.

Mkaika is one of busy trading centres in Nkhotakota district.

The market is located a few kilometres from Nkhotakota boma.