EU pledges to stand with persons with albinism

The European Union (EU) has said it will continue to support persons with albinism in Malawi.

EU ambassador for Malawi Sandra Paesen said this at the Mr and Miss and Albinism beauty pageant and talent show Malawi 2019 on Saturday at Bingu International Conference Centre in Lilongwe.

The EU Ambassador motivated the youths and persons with albinism to always believe in themselves in whatever they are doing in life adding that beauty has different colours.

In her remarks, First Lady of this country Gertrude Mutharika said that the talent show demonstrated that Malawi is one in everything.

Mutharika who was the guest of honor at the event added that the ceremony was about confidence and uniqueness for persons with albinism in the society.

“My message to people who have evil minds towards people with albinism is that they are not money but human beings,we are equal under the love of Lord,” she said.

Mutharika then thanked organisations that have been supporting APAM in protecting the lives of persons with albinism.

On his part, Association of Persons with Albinism (APAM) President Ian Simbota said the talent show was a landmark and great day in the lives of persons with albinism after being given space to showcase their hidden talents.

Simbota added that although they face discrimination, abductions, kidnappings fuelled by harmful attitudes, the persons with albinism have chosen to stand strong through the courage and resilience.

“Persons with Albinism are just like all human beings, they have all the capabilities to achieve whatever they want to achieve in life if they are given space or platform to showcase the talents, just like what is happening here tonight,” he explained.

He then said that through talents and skills they have are able to create sense of pride in them, breaking the barrier and claim their rights.

During the event, Bennet Phunyanya was chosen as Mr Albinism 2019 while Chikondi Kadzanja won Miss Albinism contest. Each of the winners received K1 Million and a laptop courtesy of Smile Life Insurance.

The two are ambassadors of persons with albinism.

In other categories, Godfrey Phunyanya went away with K500,000 for winning talent show while the position of first princess went to Hilda Macheso with Figaus Makawa being chosen first prince.

The occasion was spiced up with stage music performance by BI from Zambia and other youths with albinism who showcased their talents in singing and poetry.