Miss Albinism wants Govt to construct sunscreen lotion factory

Newly crowned Miss Albinism Chikondi Kanjadza has said she will push for construction of a sunscreen lotion factory in the country.

Kanjadza made the remarks after she emerged as winner of the Miss Albinism Malawi at the Mr and Miss Albinism and Talent Show which took place on Saturday and was organised by the Association of Persons with Albinism in Malawi (APAM).

She called on government to consider constructing the factory so as to improve access to the lotion.

“There is a big problem in terms of accessing sunscreen lotion for persons with albinism more especially those that are in remote areas and this factory will help to make the lotion accessible easily for everyone,” Kanjadza said.

She added that as the new Miss Albinism she is going to engage Ministry of Finance to allocate funds for loans to young persons with albinism.

“Most young persons with albinism in our localities have nothing to do as such they fail to be independent, so the loans will help them start small business that will enable them be independent,” she pointed out.

Apart from engaging the Ministry of Finance, the albinism beauty icon said would work with Non- Governmental Organisations and stakeholders so that that they provide entrepreneurship skills to the young persons with albinism.

Kanjadza then advised her fellow youth with albinism to believe in themselves and have confidence in such away they would do great things in life.

During the talent show, Bennet Phunyaya was chosen as Mr Albinism

Phunyanya said with the K1 million he has won he is going to boost his small firm which deals with graphic designing.

“I will come up with a team so that persons with albinism should be engaged in sporting activities,” Phunyanya added.

He advised persons with albinism to work hard and believe in themselves because persons with albinism in Africa are looked down upon.

United Nations Representative, Maria Torres Jose commended APAM for the event as it was human rights centred.

Jose said through the contest they have learnt that beauty is not only in the skin but it is in the way that one sees oneself.

“It has been emotional to see all of you teaching us how you are bringing Malawi to the centre of human rights agenda and also projecting the country forward,” she said.

“This beauty contest reminds us that we come in many colours but at the end of the day there is one planet and one person,” Jose added.