FINCA Malawi celebrates 25 years of operations

Money lending institution, FINCA Malawi, is celebrating 25 years of operations in the country.

According to the institution’s marketing manager, Violet Mangani, the money lending facility was officially launched in the country in 1994 and on August 20 this month the company clocked 25 years.

Mangani who was speaking to journalists at the institution’s headquarters in Blantyre said during these years they have worked well with their customers and the company has really grown exceptionally.

The marketing manager added that they are working towards alleviating poverty through lasting solutions that help people build assets, create jobs and raise their standard of living in their day to day life.

Mangani continued to say that the secret has been understanding the needs of their customers and this has made them grow together with their customers over the past 25 years of their existence.

She further said that FINCA is committed to client protection and responsible banking solutions as they focus on the long-term well-being of their clients.

“FINCA Malawi has been in operation for 25 years and this is our silver jubilee this year and we started as an organization that offer group lending facilities but over the years we have grown to providing both savings and credit facilities as well as group and individual lending products.

“As we mark the highlight of our anniversary this year, our customers are able to access and look at our interest rates through our term deposits and that’s why we are saying Takunyadilani,” said Mangani.

During the media briefing, the company through Mangani launched Takunyadirani Campaign which has been necessitated as part of the 25 years celebrations to their clients.

According to Mangani, the campaign which is open for all FINCA branches and customers from August 20 to November 20, is a way of saying thank you to their customers for being with them all this long.

She continued to say that during this campaign, Fixed deposit customers, new and existing customers who deposit over K100,000 and hold for a minimum of three months, will be getting an instant Chitenje as a way of saying thank you.

She further added that customers depositing more money will also be getting higher return from their lucrative interest rate which will be as high as 12 percent.