Musician Janta following porn star Moriah Mills

Lilongwe based musician cum producer Janta surprised the masses on Monday when it was reported, he is following a porn star.

Janta was caught pants down among the followers of U.S verified female porn star Moriah Mills, on Twitter.

The Twitter handle jantajacxy appeared on the list of thousands who seek Moriah’s updates. People have reacted differently to the news.

“There is nothing wrong with an adult having access to entertainment that befits him,” commented Wyson Nkhonjera.

While Jenipher Kalenga commented: “As a celebrity he must be role model by projecting a positive image about himself, this is embarrassing.”