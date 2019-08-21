Karonga to beef up squad

Karonga United coach Dan Dzinkambani has outlined plans to refresh his squad by adding six new players to the current rank ahead of the commencement of the second round of the TNM Super League set for the 31st of August.

Speaking in an interview Dzinkambani, said his club is lacking in certain areas of the pitch hence he is keen to beef up the squad with at least six new players.

He said, apart from lacking numbers in some positions, they also need to replace their midfield maestro Azziz Mwakifuna who joined Nyasa Big Bullets.

“We must refresh the squad by signing new players if we want to ensure a successful second round of the season,” he said.

He added that one of the key areas where they must strengthen is upfront as they have lacked goals in the front line.

“We have played so well in many of the games we have played in the first round but we didn’t get the reward our performances deserved as we have lacked a cutting edge up front in many matches,” he lamented.

Nevertheless, the Karonga United tactician, expressed delight in his side’s first round showing despite not picking the points that their performances have merited.

“I’m really happy with the progress of my team in our first 15 matches of the league and the Airtel top eight run to the final, we have already achieved a lot and despite not winning many games in the first round our performances and consistency has pleased me as a coach,” he explained.

Concurring with Dzinkambani, a soccer pundit in the North Adams Wondanige urged the Karonga United executive to support the coach with the new signings that he has asked.

He said the Ingwinas of Karonga have a good team already and they just need to beef up their frontline with killer strikers who know where the back of the net is.

Currently, Karonga United sit 11th on the 16 club member league with 16 points to their name from 15 matches.