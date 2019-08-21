Chilima re-examined

UTM leader Saulos Chilima’s lawyers yesterday began re-examining their client in the presidential election case.

Chilima is first petitioner in the case and over the past days he was cross-examined by lawyers for Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) and President Peter Mutharika.

On Tuesday, Chilima’s lawyer Chikosa Silungwe re-examined him but the process was interrupted by objections from Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale who is representing MEC and Mutharika’s lawyer Frank Mbeta.

The interventions were mostly about Silungwe asking questions on areas where Kaphale and Mbeta did not tackle during cross-examination.

Kaphale and Mbeta also protested about a document that Silungwe circulated which they said covered statements of two witnesses ­– Miriam Gwalidi and Darlington Ndasauka – that were not covered during cross-examination.

Silungwe argued that that the document was only for guidance.

The court then adjourned for a break that extended to over 30 minutes to allow the five judges make a ruling on the matter.

Judge Healey Potani read the ruling which said the re-examination should be restricted to percentages of polling centres which was the matter covered during cross-examination.

Speaking with the local media, Silungwe said the interjections are to be expected due to the political nature of the case.

On his part, Kaphale noted that the objections Chilima’s lawyers were making during cross-examinations are also affecting them.