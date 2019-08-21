Bullets off to Zimbabwe by road

…Mkandawire and Sailesi left home, Lanjesi on board

Nyasa Big Bullets have left for Zimbabwe by road for the second leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary round qualifier against FC Platinum.

The first leg ended goalless a week ago at Kamas Stadium and the people’s team will be looking for nothing but a win away in Bulawayo to progress.

Head coach Calisto Pasuwa has picked a 21-member squad for the trip at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday. Captain John Lanjesi is also part of the team but he will not play any part as he is not yet fully fit following his lengthy injury.

Here is the list of Bullets players traveling to Zimbabwe.

Goalkeepers: Ernest Kakhobwe, Rabson Chiyenda, Elias Missi

Defenders: Gomezgani Chirwa, Charles Petro, Nickson Nyasulu, Precious Sambani, Yamikani Fodya, Pilirani Zonda, Bashir Maunde

Midfielders: Ben Manyozo, Henry Kabichi, Chimwemwe Idana, Chimango Kaira, Mike Mkwate, Nelson Kangunje, Peter Banda

Strikers: Chiukepo Msowoya, Bright Munthali, Patrick Phiri, Hassan Kajoke.

The team will have a stopover in Harare before proceeding to Bulawayo.