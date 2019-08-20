First round stats: Wanderers lead the standings, Masters Security stumble

During the TNM Super League first round that was completed on Sunday, the 16 teams scored 285 goals in 120 games.

Defending league champions Nyasa Big Bullets are the current highest scoring team with 34 goals seconded by their rivals Be Forward Wanderers with 33 goals.

The opening half has surpassed last season’s first round which recorded 261 goals from the same number of games.

Wanderers, who at this stage last year were on third position with 28 points, have finished the first round on top position with 33 points, seconded by Kamuzu Barracks with 30 points, who at this stage last year were on 7th position with 18 points.

Bullets have finished the round on 3rd position with 29 points. At this stage last season, Bullets were topping the standings with 35 points and were seconded by Silver Strikers who had 32 points.

Surprisingly, Masters Security, who were a team to watch in the 2018 season, are in the bottom three with 13 points alongside Mlatho Mponela and Dwanga United.

Newly promoted, Chitipa United defied all odds by collecting maximum points over Moyale Barracks, Karonga United and Mzuni FC and they are the only side to have collected a point each from Wanderers, Bullets and Silver Strikers.

Bullets remain the only side yet to taste a defeat at home while Mlatho Mponela and Dwangwa United are the only two teams without a win in away games.

On scorer’s chat, Wanderers’ Babatunde Adepoju leads the standings with 13 goals, seconded by Fletcher Bandawe, Khuda Muyaba and Stain Dave with 13 goals each.

The league resumes on 31st August.