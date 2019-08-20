Abel Mkandawire happy with She-Flames’ early preps

She-Flames head coach Abel Mkandawire says the decision to go for early camping will help the girls to fully prepare for Kenya in the second qualification round for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The team started preparations on Friday last week at Mpira Village in Chiwembe, with Mkandawire maintaining all the players that were in South Africa for the just ended Cosafa Womens Championship.

Speaking to the media, Mkandawire said his team will continue from where it stopped at the tourney, adding that the availability of captain Tabitha Chawinga and her sister Temwa Chawinga will give them a plus ahead of the encounter.

“It’s very important that we have regrouped early to prepare for Kenya. We learnt a lot at the just ended Cosafa tourney in South Africa and we will continue from there to work out on our weaknesses.

“The availability of the Chawinga sisters will give us an edge over our opponents and we are very positive of qualifying for the Tokyo games,” he explained.

To reach this far, She-Flames massacred Mozambique 13-0 in a two legged affair earlier this year.